Italian GP: Pierre Gasly stuns Monza again with his first-ever pole position

The F1 driver seemed as surprised as everyone when he was informed on the team radio that he was fastest immediately after the session.

“Let's go! Been waiting for that one!” exclaimed Gasly, who took his only Formula 1 win at Monza in 2020.

Gasly looked strong throughout the session and finished O.060 seconds ahead of Mercedes driver George Russell.

“In the end it felt like a very good lap but I am so happy, it has been nine years, trying to chase and get the opportunity to get pole position," said Gasly, who lives in nearby Milan. "To win my first race in Monza, get my first pole position on this track, it is something special around here.”

Russell was among drivers to express surprise at Gasly topping the timesheets.

“To be totally honest I don't think we thought they were in the fight and it goes to show what a great job he did,” Russell said.