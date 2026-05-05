ITA serves Vinesh notice for missed test; first whereabouts failure in 12 months

In a communication dated May 4, 2026, the ITA informed Vinesh that the missed test has been formally recorded following a review of her explanation submitted on January 19, 2026.

The notice refers to an earlier correspondence sent on January 5, 2026, which had flagged the apparent missed test and sought her response.

The notice is not an anti-doping violation but serves as a warning under the whereabouts clause, which is designed to ensure athletes remain available for surprise testing at all times.

Under rules framed by United World Wrestling (UWW) and the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), any combination of three missed tests and/or filing failures within a year constitutes an anti-doping rule violation and can attract a suspension of up to two years.