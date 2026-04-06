It wasn't easy to change my batting's foundation: Padikkal on playing in white-ball formats

"The change is something that I had to make consciously and RCB and the whole support staff have been really great in guiding me in the right way," he added.

But is there a danger of T20s becoming unidimensional because all the batters are looking to improve their range-hitting skills?

"I don't think so because it's just that the batting in this tournament that has gone up another level. I think everyone is working so hard to hit those big sixes and fours and it's now the bowler's job to really follow that and try to take their game up a level as well and I think we are gonna get there."