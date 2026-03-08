'It was like a pinch-me moment', says NZ's Brett Randell after scripting FC history with '5 wickets in five balls'

Randell first bowled Henry Cooper on the last ball of his second over. In his next over, he dismissed former New Zealand Test opener Jeet Raval. He then claimed a hat-trick with Joe Carter caught behind. His fourth wicket camw when Robert O'Donnell edged Randell's outswinger to Curtis Heaphy in the slips.

Randell then added a fifth wicket in five balls to his tally when Kristian Clarke flirted at a delivery well outside off, got a thin inside-edge with the ball bouncing back onto his stumps and disturbing his leg bail.

Only spinner Bryan Yuile (9-100 in 1966) has taken a better first-class bag for the team, but Randell's feat, with all seven wickets falling in the same session -- Day Two of the sixth round match at McLean Park against Plunket Shield leader Northern Districts -- will go down in history for the one-of-a-kind first-class hat-trick.