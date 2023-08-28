It was horrendous, but it is important to be in present: Iyer

BENGALURU: Pain, often excruciating, was Shreyas Iyer’s constant companion as he dealt with a back injury, and when it refused to subside even after undergoing surgery, he “panicked” thinking that his career could be on the line.

Prior to the surgery, Iyer was suffering, so much so that he “wasn’t even able to express myself properly” about what he was going through. However, the 28-year-old stylish batter eventually recovered and returned to the Indian team for the upcoming Asia Cup. Now that he is back, he is taking it one step at a time.

Recalling the days of his struggles because of the injury, Iyer told the BCCI TV: “To be precise, I had this nerve compression, basically a slip disc, which was compressing the nerve, and the pain was going all the way down to the bottom of my tiny toe. And, it was horrendous then.

“I was in excruciating pain. I wasn’t able to express myself properly about what I’m going through.

“But yeah, this was the feeling that I was having then and it was hard to communicate with everyone. I had this issue for a while, but I was taking injections, and I was going through various routes to see to it that I am steady and playing many more matches.”

The batter then realised that surgery was the only answer to his problems. “It reached a saturation point where I realised that ‘okay, now I have to get surgery’. And, the physios and the experts told me that it is important that you go under the knife and get this done with.

“Straight after the injury, I went back home after being hospitalised for two days. I gave myself rest for almost 10 days.” The middle-order batter has thanked all his teammates for showing compassion during his most difficult phase and also after his comeback to the fold.

“Feeling ecstatic to join the team and see happy faces all around. The compassion shown by all the players was fantastic, and I am thrilled to be back.” Iyer’s last outing was in March during the final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which India won 2-1 before his injury kicked in.

It also forced him to miss out on leading Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2023.

“At that period, one of the doctors had come to check my toe strength. He said that you can manage, but at the same time, the surgery will also be required.

“So, I thought the best decision would be to get the surgery done because I have long years ahead to play. And yeah, I am truly happy with my decision. After the surgery, the surgeon also said that it was a great decision that you decided to go for the surgery.”