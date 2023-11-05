"It is a massive blow for India": Shaun Pollock on Hardik Pandya's injury

KOLKATA: Following Hardik Pandya's injury, which forced him out of India's ODI World Cup 2023 squad, former South African cricketer Shaun Pollock said that it is a massive blow for India in the ongoing prestigious tournament.

In a video shared by the ICC on its official social media account, Pollock said that Pandya can be very destructive on the back end of India's batting lineup.

The former Proteas praised Pandya and said that he brings an extra contribution with regard to his bowling and gives balance to the Indian side.

While concluding, Pollock said that it would be a major blow for India in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023.

"I think it is a massive blow. I know the value of an all-rounder. You know how destructive he can be on the back end. The extra contribution he brings with regard to how much he can bowl is just the balance he brings to that Indian side. It is a major blow for him, and you feel sorry for him. Everyone put in massive preparation to get ready. We thought he might be able to bounce back from the injury, but unfortunately, that is not the case. I think it is a massive blow for India," Pollock said.

During India's 7-wicket victory against Bangladesh, Hardik Pandya sustained an injury to his left ankle and uncertainty was building around his availability for the upcoming matches. However, on Saturday, his exclusion from the 'Men in Blue' squad was confirmed.

Pandya's place in the Men in Blue squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, the fast bowler who was added to the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee on Saturday.

Currently, India is in top form at the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023. Rohit Sharma's side is still unbeaten in the prestigious tournament and stands in first place in the World Cup 2023 standings with 14 points.

The 'Men in Blue' will lock horns against South Africa in their forthcoming encounter in the World Cup 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.