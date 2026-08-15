Ist Test: Rahul, Padikkal fifties take India to 197/1 at tea against SL on Day 1

Rahul flicked his Zen mode on during 162-ball knock while Padikkal mixed elegance and aggression to a nicety in his 122-ball innings.

Together the Karnataka batters added 150 runs for the second wicket so far to give India a clear early advantage in this match.

As expected the Galle pitch remained batters’ ally throughout the day, offering true bounce and measurable pace.

Of course, spinners Prabath Jayasuriya, debutant off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha and Dhananjaya de Silva did find some bounce and turn on occasions, but were too slow to trouble the Indian batters.

The lone moment of worry came when Nuwantha managed to find Rahul’s edge which narrowly eluded a diving short leg fielder.