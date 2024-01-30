ISSF World Cup: No addition to Indian medals on the penultimate day in Cairo

NEW DELHI: There were no further additions to India’s medal tally at the season-opening International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup stage in Cairo, Egypt, with the final day of competitions coming up on Wednesday, which has three Olympic event finals on schedule.

On the penultimate day of competitions at the Egypt International Olympic City Shooting Range on Tuesday, a few Indians came close to making the finals but missed out in the end. Prominent among them were Anish Bhanwala and Vijayveer Sidhu in the men’s 25m rapid-fire pistol (RFP), after they shot identical scores of 579 in qualification to finish 10th and 11th respectively. The top six make the final round.

Abhinav Choudhary, the third Indian in the field shot 569 to finish 22nd. All three Indian contenders in the women’s 50m rifle 3-positions (3P), namely Anjum Moudgil, Priya Brijpal Singh and Ashi Chouksey, survived the elimination round and will be trying to qualify for the finals on Wednesday.

Other scores of the day

Men’s Skeet

Munek Battula- 119 (15th)

Abhay Singh Sekhon- 119 (13th)

Anant Jeet Singh Naruka- 115 (33rd)

Women’s Skeet

Raiza Dhillon- 114 (11th)

Ganemat Sekhon- 112 (15th)

Areeba Khan- 108 (22nd).