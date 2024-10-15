ISSF WORLD CUP FINAL: Sonam bags silver, Arjun finishes fifth in 10m air rifle

NEW DELHI: Indian shooter Sonam Uttam Maskar clinched the silver medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle event at the ISSF World Cup Final 2024 in Delhi on Tuesday. The 22-year-old Maskar impressed with a score of 252.9 to secure her podium finish.

China's Yuting Huang claimed the gold medal, while French shooter Oceanne Muller took home the bronze. The other Indian finalist, Tilottama Sen, finished sixth with a score of 167.7.

Elsewhere, Arjun Babuta finished in fifth place in the men's 10m air rifle event after leading on top for most part of the medal round.

Babuta, who narrowly missed out on a medal at the Paris Olympics after finishing fourth in the men’s 10m air rifle, was leading in the early stages of the final but a 9.8 ensured he fell out of medal contention as he slipped directly into the fifth spot, in what was a shocking turnaround. He scored a total of 188.3 points.

China's Lihao Sheng clinched gold while Peni Istvan of Hungary bagged silver and Jiri Privratsky took bronze.

Another Indian in the 10m air rifle final Divyansh Panwar also failed to secure a spot on the podium, finishing in a disappointing eighth place with 124.0 points.

Earlier, Babuta and Divyansh were placed second and fifth with 631.6 and 631.2 points, respectively, in the qualification to make the cut for the 8-man final.