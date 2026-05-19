Islam takes 4 wickets as Bangladesh closes in on series sweep against Pakistan after Day 4

Mohammad Rizwan was batting on 75 as the last hope for Pakistan, with Sajid Khan on 8 at stumps. Salman Agha and skipper Shan Masood added 71 runs each to help Pakistan take the test to a fifth day.

Taijul put Bangladesh on top, breaking the threatening partnership of Agha and Rizwan, who shared 134 runs for the sixth wicket to give Pakistan a glimmer of hope. Taijul bowled Agha with a slider to break the stubborn rearguard before removing Hasan Ali for duck.