ISL very similar to A-League, says Peter Kratky

MUMBAI: A new dawn has set in Mumbai City FC with the Islanders welcoming its new head coach Petr Kratky after the departure of Des Buckingham last month.

Beginning a new chapter midway through the campaign is never an easy task but significant thought has gone behind in Kratky’s appointment, with the tactician switching to the Indian Super League (ISL) from the assistant coach role that he held in City football group (CFG) owned Melbourne City FC in Australia.

The 42-year-old, who had a 15-year-long playing career across major Czech clubs like Mlada Boleslav and Slovan Liberec, believes that the several stars who have come into the ISL from the A-League gives him a greater sense of familiarity regarding what to expect in India. “ISL is very similar to the A-League. Obviously, a lot of A-League players play in the ISL. Few foreigners, some of the very good ones are a part of the competition along with Indian players who play for the national team. So, it’s a very good standard, it’s growing, and it will be even better in the future,” Kratky said.

“Every opportunity to coach makes you better. The experience from doing things makes us learn a lot. The ISL is a really good opportunity for me to learn a lot of new things, the way we want to play, the City way, so it’s always beneficial for me personally to get better. The learning should never stop.” He added.

Kratky’s first assignment comes on Tuesday when Mumbai City FC take on FC Goa away from home.