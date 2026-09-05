ISL to kick off on October 10, returns to traditional home-and-away format

Last season, the ISL was played in a truncated single-leg format in a short window after being delayed by administrative and commercial uncertainty.

The 2026-27 edition will be staged in a new club-led era, with 163 matches scheduled across eight months of competition.

Churchill Brothers’ participation in the upcoming season will remain subject to the club fulfilling the necessary regulatory requirements and securing the required approvals. They are set to replace Jamshedpur FC.

The ISL will return to the traditional round-robin, home-and-away format, with the team finishing on top of the table at the end of the league stage being crowned the Shield Winners, the official champions of the ISL, besides earning a slot in Asian competition.

The play-off format will also make a comeback, with the top-six teams competing for the ISL Cup