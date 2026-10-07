ISL to be live and free on Youtube this season

MUMBAI: The Indian Super League on Wednesday announced that all its 163 matches will be available live and free on YouTube, which has been roped in as its digital streaming partner for the 2026-27 season.
The move is aimed at expanding ISL's digital reach, with the league seeking to make every match accessible without a subscription barrier through YouTube, the ISL said in a press release.
The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17. The schedule has a weekend-centric approach, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches set to be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.
The new season will also see the ISL enter new territory, including its first-ever Goa Derby between Churchill Brothers and FC Goa.
The league will also enter Imphal, with North-East United FC taking on Sporting Club Delhi at the Khuman Lampak Stadium on November 24.