ISL to be live and free on Youtube this season

The move is aimed at expanding ISL's digital reach, with the league seeking to make every match accessible without a subscription barrier through YouTube, the ISL said in a press release.

The 2026-27 season will feature 13 teams, with the first phase comprising 78 matches from October 10 to January 17. The schedule has a weekend-centric approach, with 53 of the 78 Phase 1 matches set to be played on Fridays, Saturdays or Sundays.