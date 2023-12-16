ISL: Mohun Bagan SG register 3-1 win over Northeast United FC

GUWUHATI: Mohun Bagan Super Giant beat Northeast United 3-1 in the Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday.

In the fourth minute of the game, the Highlanders' midfielder Jithin MS gave a headed pass in the path of Phalguni Singh. Phalguni bravely went for the shot from outside of the box, curling the ball into the top right corner to get the home fans going straight away.

Liston Colaco earned them a free-kick on the left flank, and midfield enforcer Deepak Tangri was well-positioned to meet the delivery and bag the equaliser in the 14th minute for the away side.

Following the equaliser, the Kolkata-based side dominated the game, with everyone from the back to the front taking shots at the NorthEast United FC's goal. Kiyan Nassiri and Anirudh Thapa joined hands for the former to shoot from a distance.

Eventually, on a day of many aerial duels, Sadiku jumped and brought down the ball for Cummings to shoot at in the 44th minute. The Australian striker tapped the ball in from close range to get the visitors ahead in the 28th minute of the game.

Northeast United never really recovered from that goal, as Mohun Bagan Super Giant kept on attacking with the likes of Colaco, Hugo Boumous, and Manvir Singh. Boumous and Manvir were introduced in the proceedings in the 61st minute, and that played a big role in helping the visitors sustain control over the proceedings.

In the 71st minute, Subhasish Bose nailed the last pin on the coffin and joined the goal-scoring fest, jumping up on a cross by Colaco to drill the ball into the bottom right corner from the left side of the 18-yard box.

The match ended with Mohun Bagan SG coming out 3-1 victors against Northeast United.