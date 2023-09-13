ISL marks a decade of excellence in style

BENGALURU: As the Indian Super League turns 10, and continues to go from strength to strength with the addition of new participants every year, the momentous occasion called for a grand celebration. And the protagonists didn't disappoint, regaling the gathering with witty anecdotes besides emphasising how instrumental a role the league has played in putting India on the world map.

A total of five of the 12 teams assembled, along with their key personnel such as managers and captains, to shed light on what to expect from the upcoming season and dwelt on what were the biggest takeaways in the previous editions. This season's league begins on September 21 with Bengaluru FC taking on Kerala Blasters.

With Tuesday’s event taking place in Bengaluru, it was no surprise that Sunil Chhetri was the cynosure and the diminutive India

Captain towered over the rest from the moment he walked in with a swagger until he left, leaving everyone in his trail much like he would do to rival defenders on the pitch.

If there was one aspect that united all the teams, it was them extolling the league's virtue since its inception from taking baby steps to taking giant strides in a short span of time.

In keeping with his stature, the 39-year-old Chhetri spoke like an elder statesman citing the example of how the league immensely benefitted the youngsters, especially those from India.

"Almost every (Indian) youngster gets to rub shoulders with seasoned foreign players and they will get to learn a lot just by observing how they go about their training regimen. The league is getting more and more competitive and intense with each passing year with the standard of play improving considerably and that in turn will do the Indian national team a world of good. The players are getting good exposure at a young age by playing under foreign managers," opined Chhetri.

When Chennaiyin FC manager Owen Coyle's turn came to field questions, the genial Scot said he was happy to be reunited with the two-time champion.

"I'm looking forward to working with this team (Chennaiyin) again. The Chennai fans are extremely colourful and vocal and that makes for an incredible atmosphere playing at home. Each year the fan culture is growing and as for my aim, I'm confident of the team we have put together and we know from past experience what it takes to win the league. A lot of things go into winning the league but we will approach every game with the intent to win," said Coyle.