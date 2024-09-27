ISL: Herrera’s hat-trick helps FC Goa prevail over East Bengal

KOLKATA: FC Goa secured its first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 campaign as it edged Despite East Bengal FC’s best efforts, FC Goa was buoyed by Borja Herrera’s sensational hat-trick on the night and the first hat-trick of the season.past East Bengal 3-2 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Friday. Despite East Bengal FC’s best efforts, FC Goa was buoyed by Borja Herrera’s sensational hat-trick on the night and the first hat-trick of the season.

The visitor started the game brightly as it made some impactful moves into the final third. The likes of Dejan Drazic, Borja Herrera and Boris Singh made openings early on in the game. Their persistent attacks were soon rewarded when Drazic’s cross from the left was parried away by East Bengal goalkeeper Debjit Majumder. However, the stray ball fell to Borja in space and the Spaniard slotted it into the net in the 13th minute.

The Gaurs kept troubling the East Bengal FC backline with their darting counter-attacks. In such an instance, Boris Singh won possession from Hijazi Maher on the right flank in a dangerous area. The youngster came up with a perfectly weighted cut-back to find Borja in the box, who slammed it home again in the 20th minute to double the lead for the visitor.

However, the Carles Cuadrat-coached team retaliated well with some offensive moves. They eventually found an opening when Nim Dorja tripped Madih Talal in the penalty area, awarding the Red and Gold Brigade a spot-kick and an opportunity to come back in the game. Talal stepped up and calmly slotted it past Laxmikant Kattimani to pull a goal back in the 29th minute.

East Bengal FC started the second period positively with some penetrative attacks.

FC Goa regained its two-goal advantage in the 71st minute when Udanta Singh won possession from Hijazi and squared it to Borja in space. The Spanish midfielder cruised his way into the penalty area before rippling the back of the net to complete his hat-trick.

The visitor was in a spot of bother when Carl McHugh received a second yellow card in the 81st minute. East Bengal FC made full use of its numeric advantage when David Lalhlansanga pulled one goal back in the 85th minute after Kattimani parried a long-range effort from Anwar Ali straight on his path.