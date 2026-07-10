ISL Golden Ball winner Miguel Figueira joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant

Having played in the Serie A, Miguel first grabbed attention after arriving in the Asian continent while playing for a club in Bangladesh.

The Brazilian midfielder spent three successful seasons with Bangladesh champions Bashundhara Kings before making the move to India last year.

In his debut season in Indian football, Miguel played a pivotal role in East Bengal's title-winning campaign, earning recognition as the tournament's best player and clinching the coveted Golden Ball award.

As an attacking midfielder, the 26-year-old Brazilian footballer can deliver pinpoint, goal-bound passes. Last season in the ISL, apart from scoring two goals in 12 matches, he provided five assists.