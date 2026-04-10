ISL: Chennaiyin FC look to bounce back against in-form East Bengal

With East Bengal placed fifth in the standings, having won three of their six matches so far, the clash promises to be a stern test for the home side.

The Marina Machans, however, will look to draw from their previous performances. CFC registered a commanding 3-0 victory in the league when the two teams last met and take advantage of home conditions as they seek to climb up the table.

"For me, East Bengal are the most balanced team in the division. It's not easy to play against them because they are very strong in the middle and extremely quick on the wings. They also have one of the league's best strikers, if I'm not mistaken.