ISL: Chennaiyin FC aims three points in first-ever meeting against debutant Inter Kashi

The fixture marks the first official meeting between the two sides, with Inter earning promotion to the ISL only last season after lifting the I-League title. Chennaiyin head into the clash on the back of a hard-fought draw against unbeaten FC Goa, a game in which they led until the 88th minute. Reflecting on his side’s recent upturn in form, head coach Clifford Miranda offered a measured assessment of their performance.



“We were very good with the ball (against Goa), we had creative chances, and we were moving the ball well. In the second half, we were unlucky not to have scored a goal. We played well with the ball, we pressed very well in the high block,” he said.



Looking ahead to the challenge posed by Inter Kashi, Miranda underlined the competitiveness of the league while also pointing to a familiar face in the opposition dugout—head coach Antonio López Habas, whom he has previously worked with. Despite a mixed start to their campaign, Miranda expects a stern test from the visitors.



“It’s always difficult to play any game. All teams are very, very competitive—it’s never easy, and the matches are always close,” Miranda emphasised. “About Antonio, I worked with him when I was a player at ATK, and then again briefly a couple of years ago when he came in, and we worked together for three or four months. I know how he operates. He has that siege mentality, and he prepares his teams in a very direct and aggressive way. But I expect even more this time, especially because they have dropped points and lost matches, and he will be looking to turn things in their favour.”