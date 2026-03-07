ISL: Bengaluru FC edge out fighting Mohammedan SC 2-1, Chennaiyin FC beat Kerala Blasters 1-0

Mahitosh Roy reduced the deficit for the home side in the second half.

The win moved The Blues up to fifth on the table with seven points, while Mohammedan were left searching for their first points, after a fourth consecutive defeat.

The two sides went into the match after defeats in their previous encounters and both Indian head coaches, Renedy Singh of Bengaluru and Mehrajuddin Wadoo of Mohammedan Sporting, made three changes each to their respective lineups.

Mohammedan began with Lalmuanawma in place of Hira Mondal at right back, Tangva Ragui back in midfield in place of Lalngaihsaka and Israfil Dewan alongside Adison upfront, in place of Lalremsanga Fanai.

Renedy started the experienced Rahul Bheke at the back, handed Uzbek Siroj Kuziev a debut in midfield and paired talisman Sunil Chhetri in attack with Ryan Williams in place of Bungson, Suresh and Sivasakthi, who were benched.