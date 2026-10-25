ISL: Ajaraie misses late penalty as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC play out goalless draw

The Highlanders’ best chance of the evening came from the spot after Stephen Eze was adjudged to have handled in the area, but Ajaraie’s effort from 12 yards struck the woodwork.

NorthEast United created the first clear opportunity in the fifth minute when Nikola Ninković connected with a superb cross from Jithin MS, only for his right-footed effort to be saved by Odisha goalkeeper Hrithik Tiwari.

The hosts responded moments later as Everton Nascimento attempted a long-range effort from 35 yards, but his shot sailed wide of the mark. NorthEast United threatened again when Ajaraie latched onto a through ball and evaded his marker, but his right-footed effort was saved by Tiwari again.

Both teams made changes in the second half in search of a breakthrough as Odisha introduced Nandhakumar Sekar for Jeremy Zohminghlua in the 67th minute, while NorthEast United brought on Parthib Gogoi and Ethyan González for Jithin MS and Nikola Ninković soon after.