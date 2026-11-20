CHENNAI: Fresh off its first win of the campaign against East Bengal FC, Chennaiyin FC returns to action on Saturday at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium when it hosts Punjab FC in the sixth fixture of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season.
The Marina Machans will look to carry winning momentum into its second consecutive home fixture, with Clifford Miranda and Irfan Yadwad aiming for another strong display in front of the faithful. Head Coach Clifford Miranda acknowledged the importance of the break after an extended period of training and fixtures, while expressing his hope that the team can carry its recent performances into the upcoming games.
“We assembled a team that had 16 new players in it. It's a new team for the players and even for me. From the first day, the players knew how we wanted to play,” Miranda said ahead of the clash against Punjab FC.
“What worked for us against East Bengal was that we took our chances, which we couldn't do earlier. We also got more players into the final third while maintaining control defensively.”
Despite the win against a strong East Bengal outfit, Miranda doesn’t want his side to get complacent in the clash against Punjab. “Now that we have won against East Bengal, it's just one game. It's nothing, to be honest. We still have to start all over again. What we did in that game is not going to help us in this game. The next game is the most important, and we have to do well again,” he added.
“In my opinion, they are a team with the best physical condition in terms of running. They are very well conditioned, and the coach's philosophy is very clear,” Miranda said while complimenting Punjab’s outfit.
“They want to build up from the back, keep the ball and, as soon as they win it, they attack. They are a very direct team, but at the same time, they like to keep possession. They have some really promising players and a good mentality,” he said.