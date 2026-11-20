The Marina Machans will look to carry winning momentum into its second consecutive home fixture, with Clifford Miranda and Irfan Yadwad aiming for another strong display in front of the faithful. Head Coach Clifford Miranda acknowledged the importance of the break after an extended period of training and fixtures, while expressing his hope that the team can carry its recent performances into the upcoming games.

“We assembled a team that had 16 new players in it. It's a new team for the players and even for me. From the first day, the players knew how we wanted to play,” Miranda said ahead of the clash against Punjab FC.

“What worked for us against East Bengal was that we took our chances, which we couldn't do earlier. We also got more players into the final third while maintaining control defensively.”