ISL 2026/27 | Bengaluru is a big opponent but we are not going to fear: Tchorz

Delhi finished the last season at 12th, just places above Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan, and will now look to overturn its fortunes in the upcoming edition. The squad has been strengthened with a mix of experienced Indian players, emerging talent and international recruits, while head coach Tomasz Tchorz has worked with the group through an intensive pre-season.

Bengaluru FC will provide an early test for the side, with Sporting Club Delhi looking to make a confident start away from home. “Bengaluru is a well-organised and well-structured club, which makes them a good benchmark for us,” Tchorz said ahead of the first clash.