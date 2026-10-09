ISL 2026/27 | Bengaluru is a big opponent but we are not going to fear: Tchorz

NEW DELHI: Sporting Club Delhi is set to begin its Indian Super League 2026-27 campaign against Bengaluru FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on October 10.
Delhi finished the last season at 12th, just places above Chennaiyin FC and Mohammedan, and will now look to overturn its fortunes in the upcoming edition. The squad has been strengthened with a mix of experienced Indian players, emerging talent and international recruits, while head coach Tomasz Tchorz has worked with the group through an intensive pre-season.
Bengaluru FC will provide an early test for the side, with Sporting Club Delhi looking to make a confident start away from home. “Bengaluru is a well-organised and well-structured club, which makes them a good benchmark for us,” Tchorz said ahead of the first clash.
“It will be a difficult game, but nobody is unbeatable in the MG ISL. We will approach the match with the mentality to compete, attack and fight for the result.”
After spending two seasons with Chennaiyin FC, Sporting Club Delhi had roped in midfielder Lalrinliana Hnamte ahead of the new season. The Mizoram-born footballer said, “I’m mentally and physically ready for the season.”
“We are a young team, but we are hungry for the trophy, and we believe we can have a great season. For me, it is about giving my best and helping the team achieve our goals,” he concluded.
Bengaluru will open its campaign against Delhi SC on October 10, with the clash starting at 5 pm.