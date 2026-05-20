ISL 2026 season set for grand finale: Mohun Bagan, East Bengal in title contention

With the shortened single-leg season producing one of the closest title races in recent years, all eyes will be on simultaneous fixtures involving Punjab FC, Mumbai City FC, East Bengal FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

East Bengal are currently in pole position to win the title. Sitting atop the table with a superior goal difference and in control of their own destiny, they have the best chance to lift their first domestic league title in 22 years.

East Bengal, who will play Inter Kashi at the Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, last won the top-tier domestic league title during the 2003–04 season of the then National Football League under the guidance of late Subhash Bhowmick. They then successfully defended the crown to secure their third overall NFL title.