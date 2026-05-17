ISL 2026 | Meet 19-year-old Prakadeswaran, Chennaiyin FC’s rising star

Before you know, you receive the ball and cut through Jamshedpur FC to score your first senior goal for Chennaiyin FC with your left foot, just like your idol, Lionel Messi. Immediately, the crowd goes bonkers despite your team losing the contest comfortably. That’s how Prakadeswaran announced himself.

“It was quite an emotional and happy moment for me that the fans were cheering for me,” Prakadeswaran tells DT Next.

“I made my debut for Chennaiyin FC, and I’m a regular as well, I want to thank everyone in the management and all the coaches. They have had full faith in me, and have developed my game since I was 13,” the youngster thanked everyone at the club.