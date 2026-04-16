ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC eyes comeback against SC Delhi

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC will look to channel their attacking promise into a complete performance when they host Sporting Club Delhi in the Indian Super League on Friday, aiming to turn encouraging passages of play into a result at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai.
Coming off a testing outing in their previous match against East Bengal, the Marina Machans showed flashes of their attacking identity, particularly in transition and through the flanks, but were left to rue missed opportunities. With another home fixture ahead before a demanding run of away games, head coach Clifford Miranda stressed the importance of sharpening decision-making in key moments.
“It’s about taking our chances. When we are in a good phase and creating opportunities, we need to convert them. That gives us more time on the ball, allows us to settle, and helps calm our nerves. Then we become more confident in possession. Sometimes anxiousness makes you lose focus, that’s one part of it. But in the end, the three points are what matter the most,” he told the media on Thursday.
Looking ahead to the challenge posed by CFC’s next opponents, SC Delhi, Miranda offered a detailed assessment of the visitors, highlighting their youthful energy and attacking intent.
“They are a young team, but one that plays with a lot of heart and has plenty of attacking players. They are eager to prove themselves. They also have a young and very dynamic coach who wants his team to play attractive football. Tomorrow will be a good contest between two teams that like to keep the ball on the ground,” Miranda said.
CFC’s coach provided an update on Elsinho, stating he will be out for the rest of the season after picking up an injury in the previous match. The head coach also confirmed defender Laldinliana Renthlei remains a doubt for the SC Delhi fixture.