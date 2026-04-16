ISL 2026: Chennaiyin FC eyes comeback against SC Delhi

Coming off a testing outing in their previous match against East Bengal, the Marina Machans showed flashes of their attacking identity, particularly in transition and through the flanks, but were left to rue missed opportunities. With another home fixture ahead before a demanding run of away games, head coach Clifford Miranda stressed the importance of sharpening decision-making in key moments.



“It’s about taking our chances. When we are in a good phase and creating opportunities, we need to convert them. That gives us more time on the ball, allows us to settle, and helps calm our nerves. Then we become more confident in possession. Sometimes anxiousness makes you lose focus, that’s one part of it. But in the end, the three points are what matter the most,” he told the media on Thursday.