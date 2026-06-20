ISL 2026-27 to start on September 4

The 2026-27 ISL is expected to be a full seven-month season, with home and away matches for the 14 participating teams.

The federation yet again did not take a final decision on the structure of the ISL, leaving the matter to the managing committee made up of five representatives of the 14 clubs, three officials from the national federation and three from the commercial partners.

"The proposal has come from the clubs. And it's a proposal which has to be discussed across the table. The clubs will have to be party to the discussion. So, the AIFF will discuss with the clubs.

"The managing committee will have the right to take it forward. After that, it will go to the executive committee for the ratification."