ISL 2025-26: Kerala Blasters resolve stadium dispute on eve of home match with Mumbai City at Kochi

Kerala Blasters FC will welcome former winner Mumbai City FC for a home match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. There were some doubts over hosting the match at the JLN Stadium, which is owned by the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA). The match was facing uncertainty following a dispute between Kerala Blasters and GCDA over the rent for the stadium.

Earlier in the day, the GCDA had stopped the club from hosting its scheduled pre-match press conference at the stadium, citing unresolved contractual and financial issues.

The intervention of P. Rajeeve, Minister for Industries and Law, Government of Kerala, P. V. Srinijin, Hon'ble MLA and President, Ernakulam District Football Association, and Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA, helped Kerala Blasters resolve the issues and host the match at the stadium.

"Kerala Blasters FC acknowledges the efforts of Shri. P. Rajeeve, Hon'ble Minister for Industries and Law, Government of Kerala, Shri. p. v. Srinijin, Hon'ble MLA and President, Ernakulam District Football Association, and Shri. Chandran Pillai, Chairman, GCDA, in facilitating a resolution regarding the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and the upcoming fixture," the club said in a statement on Saturday.