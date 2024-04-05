ISL 2023-24: Goals from Crivellaro, Rahim seal 2-1 win for Chennaiyin FC against Jamshedpur

CHENNAI: Chennaiyin FC clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, which kept their hopes of making it into the playoffs alive in the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24.

Rafael Crivellaro (52nd) and Rahim Ali (59th) scored goals for the home team during the second half of the match. Rei Tachikawa (22nd) netted the only goal for Jamshedpur. The Marina Machans are now sitting in sixth place in the points table with a total of 24 points from 20 matches.

Chennaiyin began the match courageously and secured a free-kick in the 10th minute. However, Crivellaro's shot was blocked right in front of the goal. Jordan Murray's attempt narrowly missed the left side of the post in the 20th minute after Crivellaro skillfully found him inside the 18-yard box with a perfect flick.

Two minutes later, Tachikawa put the ball in the goal with a header on the cross of Muhammed Uvais to put the away team ahead in the contest.

The home team continued to push for an equalizer, and Crivellaro delivered a perfect cross in the 27th minute to find Ryan Edwards, but the defender failed to send the ball into the back of the net. Chennaiyin's goalkeeper Debjit Majumder rose to the occasion and executed a perfect diving save to the bottom right corner, denying Imran Khan's left-footed shot.

Farukh Choudhary's header from the centre of the box was saved in the top left corner by Jamshedpur's goalkeeper TP Rehenesh in the 35th minute, while Edwards made a fantastic block in the box just before halftime.

The second half saw a perfect start for the home side as Crivellaro netted an equaliser in the 52nd minute with a left-footed shot to the top left corner of the goal. Ali came off the bench and put Chennaiyin ahead with a chip over the goalkeeper seven minutes later. Connor Shields found himself in the centre of action with a shot from outside the box in the 74th minute. However, Rehenesh made a fine save on the bottom right corner.

Jeremy Manzorro attempted a goal from outside the box but this time Majumder caught the ball in the centre of the goal to hold onto the lead. Chennaiyin will now host NorthEast United, while Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa on Tuesday.