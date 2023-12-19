ISL 2023-24: Chennaiyin FC go down fighting 0-1 to Punjab FC

NEW DELHI: Chennaiyin FC were disallowed two goals as they went down fighting 0-1 to Punjab FC in the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Madih Talal scored the only goal of the match for Punjab FC in the 56th minute, giving his team their first win in the league.

The away team got off to a positive start and had a scoring opportunity in the 14th minute of the match as Ninthoinganba Meetei found Jordan Murray in the box, who then made a pass to Connor Shields but the forward couldn't guide the ball into the goal.

Defender Ryan Edwards put the ball into the net five minutes later from a corner by Rafael Crivellaro. However, the referee disallowed the goal and gave a foul against Connor for blocking the goalkeeper inside the six-yard box.

Punjab FC was quick to counter as Talal forced Chennaiyin's Goalkeeper Debjit Majumder to make two back-to-back saves from the centre of the box. Talal displayed supreme control in the box in the 36th minute and tried to score a goal acrobatically with a bicycle kick before it hit the crossbar to keep the away team in the game.

The home side took the lead in the second half as Talal found the back of the net with a right-footed shot from the right side of the box. Chennaiyin kept pushing for an equaliser, and Majumder made another fine save off a shot of Juan Mera.

Murray put the ball into the goal with a header in stoppage time. However, the referee again disallowed the goal and gave a foul against the Chennaiyin player for fouling the goalkeeper.

Chennaiyin FC will now face Mumbai City FC away from home on December 28, while Punjab FC will take on Odisha FC on December 26.