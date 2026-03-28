Ishan Kishan's fifty powers SRH to 201/9 against RCB

Kishan (80, 38b, 8x4, 5x6) and his 97-run stand with Heinrich Klaasen (31) for the fourth wicket was the core of SRH innings.

But the match had a rather different start once RCB skipper Rajat Patidar asked Hyderabad to bat first on a pitch that was deprived of top-flight cricket for nearly 10 months.

The pitch would have been a rather unknown commodity and chasing was a better option in that context.