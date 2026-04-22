Ishan Kishan should continue leading SRH even after Pat Cummins returns: Bangar

"Ishan Kishan as a leader is tactically very good in terms of how he uses his bowlers. He understands which bowlers to use against which batters. It is a clear marker of how well he controls the game. He doesn’t look clustered, is not hurried, and is taking the right calls on the field," Bangar, a former India batting coach, said on Star Sports.

"The way he used his spinners against DC was impressive. All in all, I believe that even if Pat Cummins comes back, Ishan should continue captaining SRH. More often than not, having an Indian captain brings consistency. You cannot be sure about how fit a bowler of Pat Cummins' caliber will stay throughout the rest of IPL, considering the niggles he's been dealing with."