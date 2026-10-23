Ishan Kishan ruled out of 2nd T20I against New Zealand

India won the opening match of the five-match series by four wickets here on Thursday.

"Ishan Kishan is ruled out of the second T20I against New Zealand due to a low grade right adductor strain, which he sustained during the first T20I of the series," a BCCI statement read.

"The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress," it added.

Right adductor is a group of muscles located on the inner side of the thigh. The BCCI did not specify how long it would take for Kishan to recover.