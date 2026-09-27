Ishaan finds first win in MRF Formula 2000 class

In the MRF Formula 1600 class, Visakhapatnam’s Bhuvan Bonu won two of the three races and finished second to Gyan S from Chennai in the other.

Ishaan, who last drove the F2000 several months ago when he won the championship, and missed the first round last month, finished second and third in the two earlier races this weekend, but came into his own in Race-3 to end Pune teenager Saishiva Sanakran’s streak of five consecutive victories across two rounds.

“Yes, I salvaged my weekend with this win. I went out on new tyres which gave me better grip than the others who were on old tyres. So, I could push and take the lead at Turn-1, passing Saishiva (the pole-sitter) on the outside. Thereafter, I had the pace to extend the lead for this win. I came here on Saturday without enough seat time, so I am happy with my performance in the last race,” said Ishaan.

Meanwhile, Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj who spearheaded DTS Racing’s dominance in the Formula LGB 1300 (Open) won all three races this weekend. In the Junior section, Bengaluru’s Shatveer Shetty won Race-2, while three Sri Lankans from Colombo, Aadam Junaid, Kaveen Diyyan Rajapaksa and Saurika Livindu completed a podium sweep for Momentum Motorsports in Race-3.