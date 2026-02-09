Ireland captain Stirling rues missed chances, awry execution in death overs

"To be honest, probably halfway through, we thought maybe they got 15-20 too many. So look, I think at the very start of the day, we would have been happy chasing 160. That's sort of what the note said on the wicket out here, that 160 was chaseable. So yeah, I think we could find 20 runs pretty much anywhere in the match,” said Stirling in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Reflecting on their poor death overs bowling, which led to Sri Lanka making 163/6, especially after not giving a single boundary in the middle overs, Stirling said, “I think when the match was on the lines, we probably weren't as clinical as we wanted to be. A little bit sloppy in the field, which is disappointing, but plenty of areas that we need to come back with in a couple of days' time against Australia.