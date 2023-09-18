Iran, U.S. wrestlers bag gold medals at 2023 World Championships

BELGRADE: David Morris Taylor of the United States and Amir Hossein Abbas Zare of Iran clinched victories in the 86kg and 125kg Olympic freestyle categories, respectively, at the 2023 Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia.

World champion Taylor reclaimed his 86kg freestyle title, an Olympic wrestling category on Sunday, by defeating former Olympic and world champion Hassan Aliazam Yazdanicharati of Iran, 9-3.

In the 125kg freestyle, another Olympic wrestling category, world No. 2 Geno Petriashvili of Georgia fell to Zare, 11-0, reports Xinhua.

In non-Olympic categories, U.S. champion Vitali Arujau narrowly defeated former world champion Abasgadzhi Magomedov of Russia, 10-9, in the 61kg freestyle final.

In the 70kg freestyle final, world No.2 wrestler Zain Allen Retherford of the United States secured the title by besting Amirmohammad Babak Yazdanicherati of Iran, 8-5.

The 2023 Wrestling Championships in Belgrade run from September 16 to 24.