Iran's World Cup cycle has been chaotic ever since the US began a war on February 28. The Iranians moved their training base from Arizona to Mexico, and the team is operating under travel restrictions requiring them to leave Los Angeles only hours after both matches, infuriating coach Amir Ghalenoei.

Meanwhile, star-studded Belgium has yet to score in two matches at the World Cup, getting on the scoreboard only through an own goal in its opening draw with Egypt.

Belgium is unbeaten in its last 15 competitive matches, but it has not scored on 53 consecutive shots at the World Cup dating back to its one goal scored in its three mostly dismal games in Qatar four years ago.