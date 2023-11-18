Begin typing your search...

Iran crush New Caledonia in FIFA U-17 World Cup

In the other match of the group, England lost 2-1 to Brazil, while both sides have qualified for the last 16.

ByIANSIANS|18 Nov 2023 4:45 AM GMT  ( Updated:2023-11-18 04:46:13.0  )
Iran crush New Caledonia in FIFA U-17 World Cup
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

JAKARTA: Iran secured a 5-0 victory over New Caledonia in Group C of the U-17 FIFA World Cup on Friday.

In the match held at the Jalak Harupat Stadium in West Java province, Iran had a total of 46 shots, compared to New Caledonia's five. With the win, Iran secured a spot in the knockout phase, reports Xinhua.

In the other match of the group, England lost 2-1 to Brazil, while both sides have qualified for the last 16.

In Group D, Poland lost 4-0 to Argentina, who secured the top spot in the group. Japan beat Senegal 2-0, and both teams reached the knockout stage.

The group stage of the tournament continues through Saturday.

SportsNew CaledoniaIranFIFA U-17 World Cup
IANS

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X