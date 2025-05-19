IPL 2025: SRH invite LSG to bat

LUCKNOW: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field against Lucknow Super Giants in their Indian Premier League clash here on Monday.

SRH have made a couple of changes with Harsh Dubey and Atharva Taide replacing Travis Head and Jaydev Unadkat.

LSG have handed an IPL debut to New Zealand pacer Will O'Rourke, who replaces David Miller.

Teams:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (w), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Kamindu Mendis, Pat Cummins (c), Harshal Patel, Harsh Dubey, Zeeshan Ansari, Eshan Malinga.

Lucknow Super Giants: Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Ayush Badoni, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Digvesh Singh Rathi, William O'Rourke.