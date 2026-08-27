IPL vital, but Test cricket key to depth in game: Srinath

INDORE: Former India fast bowler Javagal Srinath has said that the T20 format of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is important, but the longer format Test cricket is essential for depth in the game.
Srinath was speaking to reporters after attending the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) annual awards ceremony in Indore on Wednesday night.
"The IPL is important. But if you want depth in the game, it's in five-day cricket. That's why Test cricket is called the mother of all formats," he said.
While it may be relatively easy for a Test player to transition to T20 cricket, it's not as easy for a T20 player to get into the Test format, Srinath said.
He advised young players to focus on Test cricket as well as play T20.
Srinath, who is currently serving as an ICC match referee, said it is the responsibility of state cricket associations, parents, and coaches to properly guide young players.
Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and MPCA president Mahanaaryaman Scindia were also present at the awards ceremony.
Awards of nearly Rs 3 crore along with incentives were distributed to MPCA players, teams, and cricketing personalities at the ceremony.
Prashant Mehta was presented with the 'Madhavrao Scindia Lifetime Achievement Award' and Anand Patel was presented with the 'C T Sarwate Lifetime Achievement Award'.