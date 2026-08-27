IPL vital, but Test cricket key to depth in game: Srinath

Srinath was speaking to reporters after attending the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) annual awards ceremony in Indore on Wednesday night.

"The IPL is important. But if you want depth in the game, it's in five-day cricket. That's why Test cricket is called the mother of all formats," he said.

While it may be relatively easy for a Test player to transition to T20 cricket, it's not as easy for a T20 player to get into the Test format, Srinath said.

He advised young players to focus on Test cricket as well as play T20.