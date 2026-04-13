IPL: Reviving CSK host desperate KKR at Chepauk

CSK logged their first win of the season on the back of an all-round performance against Delhi Capitals that included Sanju Samson's first impactful knock, a 56-ball 115, for the storied franchise and a fine bowling effort.

A fit-again Dewald Brevis allowed CSK to tweak their bowling combination, making it possible for the side to defend 212 against Delhi Capitals.

Left-arm pacer Gurjapneet Singh impressed on his IPL debut, hitting the batters high on the bat and surprising them with extra bounce.

Jamie Overton too came into his own and was rewarded for hitting the deck consistently with a four-wicket haul.