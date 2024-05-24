IPL Qualifier 2: RR wins the toss, decides to bowl against SRH

CHENNAI: Rajasthan Royals (RR) won the toss, decided to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Chepauk Stadium on Friday.

It is the battle between the league's best batting team (SRH) and the best bowling team (RR) for the ultimate prize of a spot in the finals which will be played in the same venue.

SRH is coming after a loss against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Qualifier 1 and will be hoping that their star opener Travis Head will prove his mettle against the RR bowling unit given that he hasn't been at his best of forms in the recent games, with two consecutive duck outs.

Meanwhile for RR, they will be riding high on confidence after defeating Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Eliminator breaking their five-match losing streak.

In the previous encounter between these two teams, it went down the wire to the last ball when Rovman Powell failed to put away the full toss ball of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and got out lbw when RR needed two runs.