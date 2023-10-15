IPL influence on this ODI World Cup

CHENNAI: Is the global impact of the Indian Premier League reflecting in the way participating nations are approaching the ongoing ODI World Cup in India?

The last time the ODI World Cup was hosted in the sub-continent, in 2011, three Asian teams made it to the semifinals. India beat co-hosts Sri Lanka in the final after defeating Pakistan in the last-four stage.

Asian nations continue to remain strong contenders owing to their familiarity with the conditions, but this edition could just be a lot more open after the IPL turned India into the hotspot of world cricket.

In fact, in the last T20 World Cup held in India, in 2016, the host was the only Asian team in the semifinals. Champions West Indies, England and New Zealand made up the rest.

Agreed that the two shorter international formats are different from one another, but there is no denying that T20, which became globally popular following the introduction of the IPL in 2008, has impacted cricket’s two older formats in terms of innovation, approach and strategy.

T20’s breakneck speed leaves very little room for a comeback, unless, of course, it’s by individual brilliance. This has led to teams embracing new technologies like data analytics to assess player performance, opposition strategies and match conditions to make informed decisions.

The IPL attracts the participation of the world’s best cricketers, and along with it the attention of the global cricketing community. Combine cutting-edge technology and India is no more ‘foreign’ to tourists, especially in limited-overs formats.

Only last week Australia skipper Pat Cummins spoke of IPL’s influence on this ODI World Cup. “It’s no doubt helpful playing a lot here, not only for Australia but in the IPL.

I’ve probably played more white-ball cricket in India than I have in Australia over the last 10 years, so it’s conditions we know really well,” he said ahead of the clash against India at Chepauk.

Interestingly, in that same match, Ravindra Jadeja overshadowed local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, and credited his familiarity with the ground to his long association with Chennai Super Kings.

“I play for CSK, so I know the conditions here. I was looking to bowl into the stumps and there was turn. You never know which one is going straight and which one is turning, the odd ball was turning and I was just mixing the pace,” he would say after his match-turning effort.

But the IPL edge is not unique to Indians alone, and this could well even out the home advantage a little.