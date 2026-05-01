IPL fan park with free entry in Tiruchy for 2 days

TIRUCHY: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sets up a Tata IPL Fan Park at Tiruchy for two days, in which more than 10,000 cricket fans could gather and watch the matches live and enjoy the game, said BCCI Senior Manager Mohan Gajula here on Friday.
Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Mohan Gajula said, to provide a feel of live watching, the BCCI has initiated steps to establish the IPL Fan parks in as many as 50 select cities across the State. The matches would be live-streamed on a mega screen, facilitating a stadium-style experience. It has been planned to screen the IPL matches for two days on May 2 and 3.
The fan park is established at the grounds of Bishop Heber Higher Secondary School, Teppakulam in Tiruchy, where more than 10,000 fans can be accommodated. The entry is free. On May 2 (Saturday), the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians match would be livestreamed at 6.30 pm, and on May 3 (Sunday), the first spell of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders at 2.30 pm and the Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings match at 7 pm would be live-streamed, he said.
In addition, merchandise, food, beverages and several entertainments are in place. ”Competitions for the fans would be held, and the winners would be gifted with jerseys signed by the players," said Mohan Gujala.
TNCA former member Sanjay Kalidas said that adequate parking facilities are made available in the school grounds to avoid traffic congestion.