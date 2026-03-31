IPL expresses condolences on death of British broadcast engineer, assures help to family

The 76-year-old Langford was found unconscious in his room at a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday morning, following which he was rushed to a hospital by the hotel management. He was declared dead on arrival, an official said.

"The IPL Governing Council and all stakeholders involved express their deepest condolences on the untimely demise of Mr. Ian Williams Langford, a dedicated broadcast engineer, who was an integral part of our broadcast operations. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends back home," the IPL said in a statement.