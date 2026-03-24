IPL: Dubey, Payne named replacements for Akash Deep and Edwards

India pacer Akash Deep has been ruled out of the tournament with a lumbar stress injury. He will remain under the supervision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) medical team at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.

"Saurabh, a left-arm pacer, will replace Akash at KKR. He will join KKR for Rs 30 lakh," an IPL media advisory stated.