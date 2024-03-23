IPL celebrates India’s rich culture and heritage as 17th edition kicks off

CHENNAI: Despite the change in captaincy, Chepauk reverberated with chants of “Dhoni, Dhoni!” as the 17th edition of T20 cricket’s biggest festival, the Indian Premier League, kicked off with a grand opening ceremony on Friday.

The theme of this IPL opening ceremony was to celebrate India’s culture and showcase its rich heritage.

The ceremony commenced with lights in the colours of the tricolor adorning the seats in the stadium. Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff took to the stage first, dancing to some fan-favourite Bollywood hits.

They also infused a sense of patriotism running the entire outfield carrying the national flag with the tune of ‘Hindustani’ playing in the background.

Academy Award winner and Tamil Nadu’s very own AR Rahman and Sonu Nigam then graced the stage to celebrate India’s diverse culture. As Sonu belted out the famous ‘Vande Mataram,’ the outfield came alive with dancers dressed in attire from different states, showcasing their traditional dances.

Rahman followed with a rendition of ‘Maa Tujhe Salam,’ as a packed Chepauk crowd sang along with him. Sunidhi Chauhan later took the stage to perform “Barso Re,” while Rahman continued with ‘Andha Agayam’ and other hits.

A standout feature of the opening ceremony was the synchronized lighting display, with light paddles fitted in every seat of the stadium, programmed in sync to dazzle the audience. Rahman concluded the set with “Jai Ho” as the crowd chanted along, and fireworks illuminated the night sky. After the glitz and pomp, it was time for business as Chennai Super Kings’ new captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, walked onto the ground with the IPL trophy and set the tone for an exciting season ahead.