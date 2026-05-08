IPL: BCCI bans "unauthorised" entries in players' rooms; warns of honey traps, security risk

In an elaborate advisory for the 10 IPL franchises, the BCCI has said that written authorisation from the team managers would be a must for guests to have access to the players' and officials' rooms.

"The advisory has been issued in light of certain incidents observed during ongoing season and is intended to reinforce the standards of professionalism, discipline, security awareness and protocol compliance expected from all stakeholders associated with IPL," BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a communication to the CEOs of the franchises, a copy of which is in possession of PTI.