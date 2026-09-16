IPL auction to make India return, says league chairman Arun Dhumal

The past three editions of the auction were held in Dubai, Jeddah (mega auction) and Abu Dhabi.

"Every year we try for this to happen in India, but we don't get the venue given the heavy marriage season. So, we definitely want it to be here this year, given that it would be a smaller auction and hopefully we will get the venue," Dhumal, who is set to be re-elected as IPL chairman during the BCCI AGM on September 18, told PTI.

The host city of the auction will be decided based on the availability of BCCI's preferred venue.

At a recent Governing Council meeting, the contentious Impact Player concept was also discussed after the BCCI asked the teams for fresh feedback on the rule that is supposed to be in place till 2027.