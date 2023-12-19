IPL Auction: MI snap up Dilshan Madushanka for Rs 4.6 crore; Adil Rashid goes unsold

DUBAI: Mumbai Indians (MI) boosted their bowling squad for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 as they acquired the services of Sri Lanka left-arm quick Dilshan Madushanka for the Rs 4.6 crore in the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday.

SL left-arm quick and the most expensive player in the Lanka Premier League (LPL) Dilshan Madushanka entered at the base price of 50 lakh. LSG opened the bidding and MI quickly took it up for 3 crore. There was an intense battle between two teams MI and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

The bidding quickly went past Rs 4 crore however MI snapped Madushanka for a whopping price of Rs 4.6 crore.

On the other hand, England wrist-spinner Adil Rashid entered at the base price of Rs 2 crore but went unsold.

Meanwhile, there were no takers for the spinners yet as New Zealand leggie Ish Sodhi, South Africa left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi and Afghanistan mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman failed to find any team.

The 2024 auction witnessed some eyewatering price tags as 2023 World Cup-winning captain Pat Cummins and teammate Mitchell Starc attracted a huge bidding war at the Indian Premier League auction.

Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL). He was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore at the auction in Dubai on Tuesday.

Starc has now left behind his skipper Pat Cummins, who was earlier the most expensive player in IPL history with Rs 20.50 crore and was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The pacer started an insane bidding war that lasted for minutes, with Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns first. Once they backed out, Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) went ahead with an even bigger bidding war, crossing the Rs 20.50 crore spent by SRH on Cummins. Eventually, GT backed out at Rs 24.75 crore and KKR got Starc for a record-breaking prize.